Dr. Joshua Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Logan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Urology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250 Bldg D, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 518-7025MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5113MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Logan is an excellent doc with great communication and bedside manner. He is genuinely interested in your personal concerns about your health and makes you feel connected to what is happening around it. He treated me for high PSA issues and performed a TURP that has yielded excellent results for me several years on. Very approachable; timely and keeps on step with treatment. I can't recommend him highly enough.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902067390
- University of California Los Angeles Department of Urology
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University School of Medicine
- Urology
