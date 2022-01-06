Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO
Overview
Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Livingston works at
Locations
-
1
Cvt Surgery Inc6804 S Canton Ave Ste 110, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 296-7546
-
2
Hearing Doctor Plc10115 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 296-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
Thought he was very good doctor and listened to my concerns
About Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1245220839
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.