Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO

Pain Medicine
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Livingston works at Restorative Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cvt Surgery Inc
    6804 S Canton Ave Ste 110, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 296-7546
  2. 2
    Hearing Doctor Plc
    10115 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 296-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245220839
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Livingston works at Restorative Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Livingston’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

