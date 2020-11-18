Overview

Dr. Joshua Lim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, MD.



Dr. Lim works at Center for Brain and Spine in Largo, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD, Rockville, MD and Cheverly, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.