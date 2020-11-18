Dr. Joshua Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, MD.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
Ummc Pharmacy At Capital Region901 Harry S Truman Dr N, Largo, MD 20774 Directions (301) 585-7900
Center for Brain and Spine1300 Spring St Ste 210, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-7900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Center for Brain and Spine9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 585-7900
Center for Brain and Spine2900 Mercy Ln # 2, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 585-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lim is one of the few doctors that I’ve met that genuinely cares for his patients and loves his job. He is knowledgeable and skilled; I highly recommend him to anyone experiencing brain and spine-related issues.
About Dr. Joshua Lim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
