Dr. Joshua Light, MD

Sinus Surgery
4 (69)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Light, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Light works at Light ENT in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1800 W Woolbright Rd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-8584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 29, 2021
    I just had an amazing experience at Light Ent. Dr light as well as his staff are incredible. The amount of time he gives his patients is remarkable. The whole team treats you as if you were the only patient they were seeing.
    — Nov 29, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Light, MD

    Specialties
    • Sinus Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104880921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fl Ear&Sinus Center
    Internship
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Light has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Light on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

