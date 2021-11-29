Overview

Dr. Joshua Light, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Light works at Light ENT in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.