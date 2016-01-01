Dr. Joshua Lichtman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lichtman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lichtman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Lichtman works at
Locations
Neuro Wellness Spa North Torrance18411 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 360, Torrance, CA 90504 Directions (877) 847-3984
Clear Recovery Center18119 Prairie Ave Ste 101B, Torrance, CA 90504 Directions (877) 847-3984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Lichtman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003930983
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
