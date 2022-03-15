Dr. Joshua Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Liberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Liberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Liberman works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 400, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 271-1633
-
2
North Shore Orthopaedics Sc13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 116, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 271-1633
-
3
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee At Grafton Urgent Care2061 CHEYENNE CT, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 376-1934
- 4 3056 S Kinnickinnic Ave Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Directions (414) 271-1633
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liberman?
Excellent care.
About Dr. Joshua Liberman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265551196
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman works at
Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.