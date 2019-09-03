See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (14)
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Levine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Nyack Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Joshua L. Levine, MD, PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York
    3 Columbus Cir Ste 1410, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 245-8140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Nyack Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Repair of Pigmentation Defect

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joshua Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982627808
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Joshua L. Levine, MD, PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

