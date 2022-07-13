Overview

Dr. Joshua Levar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Levar works at New Braunfels Vision Center in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.