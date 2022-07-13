Dr. Joshua Levar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Levar, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Levar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
New Braunfels Vision Center1439 HANZ DR, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 606-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit and was pleased. Wished I had come to him sooner as he was relaxed, took time to explain issues with my eyes and answered my questions in a clear understandable way for a non-medical person.
About Dr. Joshua Levar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levar has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levar speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.