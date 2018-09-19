Dr. Lennon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Lennon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lennon, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Clinic PC8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, good listener, and sharp.
About Dr. Joshua Lennon, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
