Dr. Joshua Leese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Leese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Leese, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4350 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 712-8100
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 338-4545
-
3
Sjmhs Specialty Physicians5333 McAuley Dr Rm 3001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leese?
I met with Dr. Leesee to get informed and evaluated regarding Holep vs PAE procedures for my enlarged prostate. He clearly explained the benefits and risks of each and patiently answered all of my many questions. He has vast experience and I would not hesitate to have him perform the Holep/Solep procedure should I decide to go that route, and I would definitely recommend him to others without reservation.
About Dr. Joshua Leese, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164657755
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leese has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.