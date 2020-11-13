Dr. Joshua Latzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Latzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Latzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Latzman works at
Locations
Scarsdale Medical Group170 Maple Ave Ste G-1, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 220-0283Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Maple Medical30 Davis Ave # 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 328-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
People at front desk are so nice and Dr. Latzman called me and was able to see me the same day- so considerate and a fine gentleman and doctor.
About Dr. Joshua Latzman, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latzman has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Latzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.