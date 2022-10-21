Dr. Joshua Larned, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larned is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Larned, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hcmg Family Life Center114 N FLAGLER AVE, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 786-0691
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We were fortunate enough to find Dr. Larned through a friend. My husband was so ill and as soon as we met him, we knew we were in the right hands. Dr. Larned started performing tests that ultimately found that my husband not only needed an aortic valve replacement, but also needed double bypass surgery. He made sure that we had the right surgeon and he checked in on my husband every single day after the surgery while my husband was in the hospital. He called to check on me to let me know that he checked on my husband and to report how well he was doing. Today (three weeks after the surgery), my husband had his first "normal" echocardiogram. Three hours after the test, Dr. Larned called us to let us know everything was perfect. Even though we are seeing him next week, he wanted us to have a great weekend! We can't thank him and his fabulous staff enough!
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023293537
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
