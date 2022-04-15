Overview

Dr. Joshua Langford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Langford works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.