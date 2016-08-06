Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Landes, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Landes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Landes works at
Locations
Hamilton Medical Group - Main4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 988-8880
General Surgery2730 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 201, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 988-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Landes through a physician I trust and now in my post-op phase, I can say that I also trust Dr. Landes. He performed a minimally invasive, laparoscopic hernia repair last month and he has been extremely involved in my post op care. It was a complex repair; however, he handled it extremely well. He is a compassionate surgeon but also very professional and meticulous. He has the traits we need to see in more surgeons.
About Dr. Joshua Landes, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922289396
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- Brown University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landes works at
Dr. Landes has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.