Overview

Dr. Joshua Landa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Landa works at Landa Spine Center (Old Bridge) in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.