Dr. Joshua Landa, MD
Dr. Joshua Landa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Landa Spine Center LLC200 Perrine Rd Ste 220, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (201) 753-8862
Landa Spine Center630 E Palisade Ave Ste 22, Englewood, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 753-8862
Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center15 Engle St Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 753-8862Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been with Dr. Landa for approx. 5 yrs. Dr Landa always takes time and explained everything clearly and I totally trust him. His office staff is friendly and always gets back to you. The only complaint that I have is sometimes it takes the office long to get back to you. I was recommend Dr. Landa to anyone.
About Dr. Joshua Landa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1366647331
- Cleveland Clinic
- New York University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Yeshiva University
- Orthopedic Surgery
