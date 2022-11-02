Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Lampert works at
Locations
Miami Office8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 206, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 665-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely know I made the right choice when I chose Dr Lampert and his team. I never felt rushed during my consult and everyone was quick to address any questions that I had. I researched this surgery for a long time after having numerous allergy and autoimmune issues. As a mother of four, and business owner, it was not an easy decision because of the downtime recquired. I am now on the other side of my explant and feel nothing but relief and gratitude for the kindness of everyone at the office. When you feel most your vulnerable it is great to have people who treat you with kindness and respect. I truly feel like I have gotten my life back and am looking forward to seeing how many more improvements I see over the coming year. I am only 13 days out and am already so happy with my results. Thank you all so much. I appreciate all of you and all of your support. J.B
About Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497914212
Education & Certifications
- South Miami and Miami Children's Hosptial
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Rush University
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampert works at
Dr. Lampert speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampert.
