Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Lamm, MD
Dr. Joshua Lamm, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Alan Antonelli M.d. PC18904 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 217-7545Tuesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pm
- Aetna
Dr. Lamm has so many years of experience so he knows which meds will help you in your specific situation. Many doctors rely on what the pharma industry tells them which is obviously bias. Dr. Lamm is also quick to assess every situation. He gets it. And best of all he is a normal person, someowho could be your nextdoor neighbor. I tried a lot of psychiatrists before seeing Dr. Lamm and most, if not all, appeared to me to have a worse diagnosis than I.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225157944
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lamm accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.
