Dr. Lader has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Lader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group - Electrophysiology29 Hospital Plz Ste 501, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For the first time in my life I fainted and injured myself. I was taken to the ER by ambulance, and my condition was stabilized. Turned out I had a previously undiagnosed electro-cardio condition. Two days later I get a call from Dr Leder's office asking if I could come in that same day! Absolutely. The staff at Stamford Health Cardiac unit is world class. Professional, experienced, caring and dedicated. I met with Dr Leder and he, in a very calm, reassuring manner explained that I would need a pacemaker implanted. This was a shock to me! Dr Leder stood with me, he reassured me this was a very routine procedure for him, but he understood how devastating it was to for me to hear this news. Bottom line I feel super confident having this life changing procedure done by one of the best of the best, a cardiac superstar! No need to travel to NYC or Boston we have tremendous clinicians right here!
About Dr. Joshua Lader, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699909580
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lader has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.