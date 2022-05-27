Dr. Joshua Kreithen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreithen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kreithen, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Kreithen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
Locations
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery3642 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (941) 365-8679Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa1 S School Ave Ste 800, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 365-8679Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to have some bad implants removed and replaced and Dr. Kreithen was just the one to fix me. I’ve seen his work on others before going to him myself so I was well aware of his reputation. He’s fantastic and was able to make some other fixes that were needed as well. He covered all the bases and has made me feel so much physically better.
About Dr. Joshua Kreithen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1003844085
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Johnson City Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kreithen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreithen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreithen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreithen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreithen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreithen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreithen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.