Dr. Joshua Krasnow, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Krasnow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Hh Heart Center LLC930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krasnow did angioplasty on my heart and placed 3 stents in 3 blocked arteries two weeks ago. He did an awesome job with the surgery and explaining the process before and after the procedure. He has already set up my cardio rehap in my hometown that I will start in a couple of days. I recommend Dr. Krasnow highly to anyone who needs angioplasty. He is the Man!!!
About Dr. Joshua Krasnow, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114986205
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krasnow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krasnow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krasnow has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krasnow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krasnow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krasnow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krasnow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krasnow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.