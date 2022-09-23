Dr. Joshua Kouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Kouri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Jupiter Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kouri works at
Locations
South Florida Neurosurgery5503 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 576-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Neurosurgery1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 340, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 576-7229MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kouri is excellent. He did an excellent job on my cervical spine fusion. I had excellent care by him and his assistant. If I could give a higher rating than a five I would. Not only is Dr Kouri excellent his office staff is wonderful as well. I have complete confidence in Dr Kouri. Thank you Dr Kouri and staff for being so kind and taking such good care of me.
About Dr. Joshua Kouri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366450959
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Hospital|National Institutes of Health
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shands Hospital|University Of Florida
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kouri has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.