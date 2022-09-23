Overview

Dr. Joshua Kouri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Jupiter Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kouri works at South Florida Neurosurgery in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.