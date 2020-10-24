Dr. Joshua Knappenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knappenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Knappenberger, MD
Dr. Joshua Knappenberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Big Sky Women's Specialists931 Highland Blvd Ste 3210, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I feel at ease with Dr Knappenberger. He is thorough, compassionate, and truly listens. He helped me get my life back!
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093774887
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Knappenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knappenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knappenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knappenberger has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knappenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Knappenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knappenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knappenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knappenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.