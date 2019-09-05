Dr. Joshua King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua King, MD
Dr. Joshua King, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Albany Physical Therapy4 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-1434
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
TRUST and Experience. Today is my second procedure s/p 3 years for different skin cancer issues. Dr. King removed a nose basal cell w/o turning me into a hideous mess (I do that with my own makeup skills). This next lesion... in an area that will not be pleasant to remove but how I got it in that area is a story worth telling.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053343145
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
