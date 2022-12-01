Overview

Dr. Joshua Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Kim works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Tear Duct Disorders and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.