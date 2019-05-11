Dr. Joshua Kershen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kershen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kershen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Kershen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeths Medical Center
Dr. Kershen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lane E. Tinsley MD PLLC4221 S Western Ave Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kershen?
Dr. Kershen was great! He did a thorough exam and is doing all he can to help figure out what is going on. He spent a lot of time listening and asking me questions. I would highly recommend him. I did not have to wait long in the waiting area. HIs office staff was great as well.
About Dr. Joshua Kershen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770521064
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Ok Hsc, Univ Ok
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kershen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kershen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kershen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kershen works at
Dr. Kershen has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kershen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kershen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kershen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kershen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kershen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.