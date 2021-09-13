Dr. Joshua Kentosh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kentosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kentosh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Kentosh, DO is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Peoria Ambulatory Surgery Center4909 N Glen Park Place Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 674-7546Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:00pm
Soderstrom Skin Institute2100 Jacobssen Dr, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-9980
Morton Office410 Maxine Dr, Morton, IL 61550 Directions (309) 263-7546
Soderstrom Skin Institute60 S Soangetaha Rd, Galesburg, IL 61401 Directions (309) 344-5777
Peru Office2200 Marquette Rd, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 224-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been taking care of myself and family for a few years now and can’t say enough good about him. Has always taken the time to listen to our concerns and address accordingly. We have all had successful outcome under his care. Have recommended to many friends and other family members as well with raving reviews.
About Dr. Joshua Kentosh, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902096928
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kentosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kentosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.