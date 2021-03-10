Overview

Dr. Joshua Jones, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Jones works at Sisters Amherst Health Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.