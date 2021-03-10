Dr. Joshua Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Jones, DO
Overview
Dr. Joshua Jones, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Locations
Sisters Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Folsom1600 Creekside Dr Ste 3200, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 294-7586
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones and his team is the best I ever worked with. Extremely caring, explaining in detail what needs to be done with excellent surgery skills. He answers any question, and if you need anything, you can write on his message, and he will answer very quickly with the right answer. He did performed 3 hernias in one surgery. After the surgery, to my surprise, I did not need heavy anti pain medicine. I commend and recommend Dr. Jones, and his team, including members of his office to anybody in need of a surgery.
About Dr. Joshua Jones, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Japanese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.