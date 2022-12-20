Overview

Dr. Joshua Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Jones works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.