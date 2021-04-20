Dr. Joshua James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua James, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose Throat Centers Of TX5220 W University Dr Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 375-2637
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James did an Inspire Implant on me, it couldn't have gone better! He is a very good surgeon. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joshua James, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154503308
Education & Certifications
- University Health System
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Otolaryngology
