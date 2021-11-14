See All Cardiologists in Pasadena, CA
Cardiology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Jacobi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Hsc-Sat and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Jacobi works at Healthy Living Medical in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthy Living Medical Inc.
    301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 404, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endocarditis
Heart Palpitations
High Cholesterol
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Palpitations
Pericardial Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 14, 2021
    I find Dr Jacobi to be a very good, kind, and knowledgeable doctor. He listens and can make you feel very at ease by his bedside manner. I was afraid at the thought of seeing a cardiologist but he had the opposite effect on me. This makes me trust him more and listen to him as he helps me improve my health. I love this doctor. God bless him.
    Elisa M — Nov 14, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Jacobi, MD

    Cardiology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1710109509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Univ Of Texas Southwestern Medical Schoo
    Internship: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Univ Of Texas Hsc-Sat
    • Texas A&M University
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
