Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Joshua Iannetta, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med.

Dr. Iannetta works at Iannetta Osteopathic Manipulation in Scarborough, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Iannetta Osteopathic Manipulation
    632 US ROUTE 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 (207) 883-1003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 30, 2020
    Been seeing Dr. Iannetta for a couple years. He's very caring and has been incredibly helpful in managing my chronic pain without daily medicines.
    About Dr. Joshua Iannetta, DO

    Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    18 years of experience
    English
    1508065210
    Education & Certifications

    Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
