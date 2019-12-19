Dr. Joshua Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hughes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oxford, MS.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Internal Medicine100 Baptist Memorial Cir Ste 202, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 636-2451
-
2
Bapt Memorial Hosp North Mississippi1100 Belk Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 636-4200Monday5:15am - 4:00pmTuesday5:15am - 4:00pmWednesday5:15am - 4:00pmThursday5:15am - 4:00pmFriday5:15am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes performed a rather complicated revision of a previous back fusion of the lumbar approximately two years ago. He was always so kind considerate and did not make me feel so clinical. He took the time to go through my options and decide. He didn’t waste my time with needless appointments and was very skilled Even though I live in Iowa I will travel to see him, I’m confident in his knowledge, skills, and ability to understand and care.
About Dr. Joshua Hughes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1982968525
