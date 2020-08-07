Dr. Joshua Hudson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hudson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hudson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conway, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.
Locations
Conway Office900 Main St # A, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 892-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Kingston Village Dentistry, 900 Main St Suite A, Conway, SC 29526, Dr. Joshua Hudson!!! I got home after the root canal & crown (8/5) took 2 Aleve, took 2 more later in the day and took 2 before bed -- NO PAIN OR THROBBING at all. This morning I brushed my teeth and the gum under the crown was tender, BUT NO PAIN!!! I am not scared of root canals anymore.
About Dr. Joshua Hudson, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1891950440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Dr. Hudson speaks Portuguese.
339 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
