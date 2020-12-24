Overview

Dr. Joshua Hou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Hou works at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.