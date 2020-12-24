Dr. Joshua Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hou, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
University Orthopaedic Surgery420 Delaware St SE # B435, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
University of Minnesota School of Medicine516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very serious corneal ulcer that another doctor told me may cause permanent blindness. I went to Dr. Hou for a second opinion and I am so thankful that I did. He is an extraordinarily skilled physician and surgeon, and he saved my eye and vision. I highly recommend him for anyone who is looking for a compassionate physician that cares deeply for his patients.
About Dr. Joshua Hou, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
