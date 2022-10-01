Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holyoak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD
Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Lakeview Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Holyoak works at
Locations
Macon Office209 N Missouri St, Macon, MO 63552 Directions (660) 395-4999
Granger Medical Clinic3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 432-3022
Riverton Clinic12391 S 4000 W, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 432-3022
West Valley Clinic3725 W 4100 S, West Valley, UT 84120 Directions (801) 432-3022
Moberly Medical Clinic1517 Union Ave Ste A, Moberly, MO 65270 Directions (660) 269-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Lakeview Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Last minute appointment and fit me in. Friendly and helpful. Nothing to do with the provider, but the paperwork was repetitive and tedious.
About Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407071665
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University of Utah
- Urology
Dr. Holyoak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holyoak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holyoak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Holyoak has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holyoak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holyoak speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Holyoak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holyoak.
