Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Holweger works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 200, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa4400 E Flamingo Ave Ste 200, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7255
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office ladies delightful and helpful. Dr Holweger was focused on me and listened attentively. Felt relaxed, not rushed. Good checkup visit.
About Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota School of Medicine
- Creighton University School of Medicine (Omaha) Program
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holweger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holweger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holweger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holweger works at
Dr. Holweger has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holweger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holweger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holweger.
