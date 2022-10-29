Overview

Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holweger works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.