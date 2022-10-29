See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Holweger works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa
    1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 200, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7254
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa
    4400 E Flamingo Ave Ste 200, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Office ladies delightful and helpful. Dr Holweger was focused on me and listened attentively. Felt relaxed, not rushed. Good checkup visit.
    Vicki Martineau — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD

    Specialties
    Specialties
    • English
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota School of Medicine
    Residency
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Holweger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holweger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holweger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holweger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holweger has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holweger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holweger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holweger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holweger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holweger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

