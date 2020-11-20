Overview

Dr. Joshua Holland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Nevada School Of Medicine



Dr. Holland works at Holland Center For Family Health in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.