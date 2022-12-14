Overview

Dr. Joshua Holden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Holden works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.