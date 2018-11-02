Dr. Joshua Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hill, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine789 Eastern Byp Ste 5, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He had my problem taken care of quickly after I was misdiagnosed by another doctor. I feel much better. He spent time listening to me and making me feel better. He will cut up with you. Especially where I was so nervous. Would recommend him to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Joshua Hill, MD
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.