Dr. Joshua Hersh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hersh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hersh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ.
Dr. Hersh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 323-0685Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology9 Centre Dr Ste 110, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 323-0696
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hersh?
Thank you for being so caring Dr. Hersch! I am thrilled to have a doctor that is willing to help his patient. I hope this generation of doctors continues to produce great doctors at Dr. Hersh.
About Dr. Joshua Hersh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1457679987
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hersh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hersh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hersh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hersh works at
Dr. Hersh has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hersh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.