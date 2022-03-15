Dr. Joshua Hay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hay, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Locations
Spine Works Physical Therapy Pllc8801 N TARRANT PKWY, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (817) 616-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with pain mgmt is that they treat everyone like addicts. Dr Hay understands the real need without over-prescribing. Very friendly and efficient!
About Dr. Joshua Hay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104007178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hay has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hay.
