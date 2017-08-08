See All Hematologists in Greenlawn, NY
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD

Hematology
3 (2)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Harris works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 628-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC
    49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-0000
  3. 3
    Texas Breast Specialists
    1500 Route 112 Ste 101, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-0000
  4. 4
    Texas Breast Specialists
    222 Station Plz N Ste 503, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Animal Allergies
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Bronchitis
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Emphysema
ENT Cancer
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
Graft vs Host Disease
Hair Loss
Hernia
Hives
Hodgkin's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lobular Carconima
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Mycosis Fungoides
Nasopharyngitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Ovarian Cancer
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 08, 2017
    In a word....incredible!!! Professional...caring...knowledgeable... He cares ....& it shows When you meet him ... you know this is the right person??
    Dennis Miniero in Valley Stream NY — Aug 08, 2017
    About Dr. Joshua Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649531815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
