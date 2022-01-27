Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9000
I have a lot of abnormalities that I was unaware of. Dr. Harris gave me several diagnoses immediately and sent me the right imaging tests. He is definitely one of the best doctors I’ve had so far in many aspects; able to read images, genuine, no speculative comments, quick, and thorough. He sent me to the best dysplasia specialists in Texas, and I started hip PT three weeks later with their network of physical therapists. After months of induced endless pain, I had ONE session of hip PT, and I was up walking again with very minimal limping and was able to do some light cardio one month later. His diagnoses were spot on. I am now post-op 2 PAOS and arthroscopy. My left is 9 months out and fully recovered and almost pain-free with some slight stiffness. My right is 2.5 months out and is doing well. My SI joint inflammation also decreased. I am very confident now that I am finally on the right path, and that my hips have been causing at least half of my pelvic floor dysfunction.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396966214
- Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medicine|Traveling Hip Arthroscopy Fellowship - Minneapolis, MN|Traveling Hip Arthroscopy Fellowship - Nashville, TN
- Ohio State University Medical Center - Columbus
- Ohio State University Medical Center - Columbus|The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
- Houston Methodist Hospital
