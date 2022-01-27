Overview

Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Hip Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.