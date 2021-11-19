Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
South Miami Cardiology PA7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 310, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-1001
-
2
South Miami Heart Specialists6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
-
3
Elliot Lang MD PA4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-4633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 9530 SW 93RD AVE, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 663-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Harris since 2019 and his demeanor, expertise and approach has leapt my expectations. He offers telehealth services and always follows up an office visit with a phone call often times the same day or the very next day. I feel like I'm in good hands. CRH
About Dr. Joshua Harris, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083622906
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
