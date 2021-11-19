Overview

Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in South Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.