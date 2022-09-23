See All Dermatologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD

Dermatology
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Hagen works at Forefront Dermatology - Wexford in Wexford, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Joshua Hagen
    1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 201-1013
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dr. Joshua Hagen
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 720, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 201-1137

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Excision of Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision
  View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 23, 2022
    Everyone was very kind and caring .Dr did a great job stitching me up great job thanks
    — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1205185006
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

