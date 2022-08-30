Dr. Joshua Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Green, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Urology Specialists1 S School Ave Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 564-5728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
I've been a cancer patient of Dr. Green's for 9 years. He's always been very responsive to my concerns--but he's not a touchy, feely person...hard to get him to crack a smile. Don't care, I want a doctor who knows their specialty. New office is downright scary---dark, dreary, cramped, long check out wait. BUCKETS OF WHITE PAIN AND MORE LIGHTING DESPERATELY NEEDED.
About Dr. Joshua Green, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1750373098
Education & Certifications
- University Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.