Overview

Dr. Joshua Gould, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Gould works at Eye Care Center Of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.