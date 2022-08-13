See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Urology
13 years of experience
Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Joshua R Gonzalez, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Global Research Institute
    5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 607-2895
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Polyuria
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Polyuria

  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 13, 2022
    If you suffer from any kind of hormonal issues go see him - he is fantastic!
    A. N. — Aug 13, 2022
    • Urology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235364878
    • San Diego Sexual Medicine
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Urology
    Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Joshua R Gonzalez, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

