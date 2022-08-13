Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Global Research Institute5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 607-2895Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
If you suffer from any kind of hormonal issues go see him - he is fantastic!
About Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Sexual Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Urology
