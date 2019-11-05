Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Goldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westwood Ucla - Orthopaedic Center Westwood100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (424) 287-5565
-
2
UCLA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 853-8129
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
Terrific. Goldman addressed my concerns. He suggested I go to PT and he alleviated my concerns with his knowledge and straightforward approach.
About Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1689990038
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Sports Medicine
- UCLA Family Medicine Residency Program
- Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.