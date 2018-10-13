Overview

Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Goldman works at Women s Care Florida in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL, Tampa, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.