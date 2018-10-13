See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Safety Harbor, FL
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.

Dr. Goldman works at Women s Care Florida in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL, Tampa, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Williams, Goldman and Watson
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 110, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 376-7734
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Womens Care Florida Llp
    2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 171, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 376-7734
    Gomez Personal Injury Clinic Inc
    4602 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 376-7734
    Community Hospital Family Practice LLC
    9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 376-3798

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision of Cervix
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Labiaplasty
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Cancer
Vulvectomy
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629064670
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

